ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $103.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,909,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ITT by 6.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ITT by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth about $223,809,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,037,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $85.84. 1,259,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,978. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $93.05. ITT has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

