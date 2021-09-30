Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,121,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $200,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

