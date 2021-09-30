Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.37. 1,828,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,032. Jabil has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Jabil alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $279,998.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,421,712.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.