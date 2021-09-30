Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Short Interest Down 93.3% in September

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

JCICU stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 5,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,273. Jack Creek Investment has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

