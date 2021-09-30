Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Position Raised by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $13,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $41,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.54. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

