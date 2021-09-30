Jade Currency Price Hits $0.15 (JADE)

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $838,747.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jade Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00064882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00102273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00137719 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,288.52 or 1.00154653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.00 or 0.06862298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.59 or 0.00771823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jade Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jade Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

