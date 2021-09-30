James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Gap Up to $33.87

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.87, but opened at $35.80. James River Group shares last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 3,461 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

