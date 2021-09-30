James Thomson Purchases 2,900 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider James Thomson bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £23,055 ($30,121.51).

James Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 6th, James Thomson bought 23 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 842 ($11.00) per share, for a total transaction of £193.66 ($253.02).

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 780 ($10.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £454.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.60. MJ Gleeson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 820.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 842.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

