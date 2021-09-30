Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €14.90 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KCO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.60 ($18.35) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.23 ($15.56).

KCO opened at €10.82 ($12.73) on Monday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a 12 month high of €13.49 ($15.87). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.61.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

