Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

IR stock opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

