Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinnate Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $23.08 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

