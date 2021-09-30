Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PETS. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

PETS stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.87. 366,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $79.31 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in PetMed Express by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PetMed Express by 3,465.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PetMed Express by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

