Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Poxel S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PXXLF)

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Poxel in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Poxel’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PXXLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poxel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Poxel in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of PXXLF opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. Poxel has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

About Poxel

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

