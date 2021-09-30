Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $875,782.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.