Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JEF stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,344. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $38.54.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

