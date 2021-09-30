Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €470.00 Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €470.00 ($552.94) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZO1. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on shares of zooplus in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, zooplus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €332.89 ($391.63).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €487.00 ($572.94) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €380.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €295.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. zooplus has a 1 year low of €132.60 ($156.00) and a 1 year high of €482.80 ($568.00). The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.73.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.