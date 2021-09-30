Jeffrey C. Kunins Sells 4,831 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total value of $863,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $175.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $89.17 and a one year high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

