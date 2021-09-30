Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 715,689 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 715,689 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.59% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $25,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

