Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 370,000 Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.80% of Verve Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,494,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,719,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,928,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). As a group, analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

