Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 143.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $27,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,580 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $58,874,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 274.0% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after buying an additional 370,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 27.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after acquiring an additional 318,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,429,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of SI opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.43. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

