Jennison Associates LLC Buys 128,379 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1,486.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,379 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $23,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after buying an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after buying an additional 518,579 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at $49,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after buying an additional 301,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Hershey by 52.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,231,000 after purchasing an additional 289,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $171.90 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.12.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $3,022,006. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

