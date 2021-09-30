Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 560,652 Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 560,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $21,331,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $7,823,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $4,930,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $637,000. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a current ratio of 14.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

