Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.22% of Rush Enterprises worth $29,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

RUSHA stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

