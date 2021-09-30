Jennison Associates LLC Sells 19,776 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,776 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.49% of Covetrus worth $18,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 263.2% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 83.9% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 12.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 11.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 977,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after buying an additional 100,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 154.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,637.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,694 shares of company stock worth $635,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

