JFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $241,860.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Davison bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.73.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.