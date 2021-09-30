JFG Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $102.27. The company had a trading volume of 281,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,922. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

