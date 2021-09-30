Jill Putman Sells 6,100 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jill Putman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Jill Putman sold 15,875 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $587,851.25.

Shares of JAMF opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Jamf by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after purchasing an additional 372,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Jamf by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 184,471 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on JAMF. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.