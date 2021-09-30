JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

JMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research cut shares of JMP Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:JMP opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. JMP Group has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.27%. On average, research analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 12,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $72,699.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,585 shares of company stock worth $259,596. Insiders own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JMP Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JMP Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in JMP Group by 127.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JMP Group during the second quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JMP Group by 291.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

