John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Gap Up to $40.32

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.32, but opened at $42.32. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $42.24, with a volume of 1,935 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

