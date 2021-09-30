John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Gap Up to $40.32

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.32, but opened at $42.32. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $42.24, with a volume of 1,935 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
