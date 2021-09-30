Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.65.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $18.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,282.47. 96,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,819. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,404.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3,359.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.