Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires 518 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,650,000 after purchasing an additional 865,745 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,945,000 after purchasing an additional 491,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.75. The stock had a trading volume of 35,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,442. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

