Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 192,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 330.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.76. 110,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,766. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.63 and a 1 year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

