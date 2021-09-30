Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,798,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,196,000 after buying an additional 56,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

GOOG stock traded down $11.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,678.94. 37,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,811. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,804.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,522.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,436.00 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,718 shares of company stock valued at $406,270,610. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

