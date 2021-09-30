Johnson Financial Group LLC Invests $557,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $42.32. 8,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,367. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $45.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.