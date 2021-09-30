Johnson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 841 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $231,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Facebook by 7.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 84.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $6,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total transaction of $27,379,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $932,092,822. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $339.59. 328,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,356,733. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $957.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

