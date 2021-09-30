Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,310 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.65. 80,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,169. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

