Johnson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.46.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.75. The stock had a trading volume of 68,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

