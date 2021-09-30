Johnson Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.45. 1,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,901. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $152.63 and a one year high of $229.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.39.

