JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

YY traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,800. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. JOYY has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.86.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JOYY by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in JOYY by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in JOYY by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,813,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in JOYY by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,610,000 after acquiring an additional 654,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in JOYY by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,741,000 after acquiring an additional 466,016 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

