JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £100 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at GBX 8,833 ($115.40) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of GBX 8,982 ($117.35). The company has a market cap of £136.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,427.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,073.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.