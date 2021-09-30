JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 667,673 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $538,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 264,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after buying an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,504,000 after buying an additional 216,081 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $23,056,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $20,603,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

NYSE PKG opened at $141.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.77 and its 200-day moving average is $142.37. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $106.08 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

