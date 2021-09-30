JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $524,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $38,797,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11,704.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,211,000 after purchasing an additional 723,122 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 606,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 564,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

LSXMK stock opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.