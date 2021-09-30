JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 297,720 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.74% of First Republic Bank worth $561,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $194.83 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $107.78 and a 1 year high of $204.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.19.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

