JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 3,700 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,664.38 ($47.88).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,633 ($47.47) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,534.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,383.60. The stock has a market cap of £84.83 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders have acquired 25,470 shares of company stock worth $89,791,888 over the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.