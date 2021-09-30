JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

