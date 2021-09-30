JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.
Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.23.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
