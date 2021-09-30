Karen Blasing Sells 2,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total value of $546,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $258.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.50. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of -134.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. UBS Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

