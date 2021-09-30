KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. KARMA has a total market cap of $35.27 million and $76.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005165 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00050106 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.