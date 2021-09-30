Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 643.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,547. Kasikornbank Public has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3823 per share. This is a boost from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

