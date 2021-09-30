KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,286 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $17,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

KB Home stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $40.04. 1,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,428. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

