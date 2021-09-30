KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €77.00 ($90.59) to €81.00 ($95.29) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of KBC Group to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.99.

Get KBC Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $44.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.51. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.